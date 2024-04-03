Confluent’s (CFLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 22.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

