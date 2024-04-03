Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) & China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $482.38 million 5.44 $106.14 million $0.95 26.70 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than China Dongsheng International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 21.86% 21.98% 17.89% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and China Dongsheng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.79, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 14.95, indicating that its share price is 1,395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats China Dongsheng International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium. It holds an 80% interest in the Titan Projects located in Tanzania; and has right to earn 60% interest in the West End Lithium Project near Tonopah Nevada. China Dongsheng International, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

