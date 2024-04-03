Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

