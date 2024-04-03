Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,961.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

