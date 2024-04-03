Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 12,857 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,542,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,805.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Institutional Trading of Team

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

