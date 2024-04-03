Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 671 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVDA opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

