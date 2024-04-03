Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 937,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

