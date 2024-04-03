Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

