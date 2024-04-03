Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $757.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $770.51 and a 200 day moving average of $684.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

