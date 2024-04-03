Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

