Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $211.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

