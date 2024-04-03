Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,132 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a market cap of $377.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

