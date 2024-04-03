Country Club Bank GFN Takes $218,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

