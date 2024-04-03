Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

