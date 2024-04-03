Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

Coursera Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

