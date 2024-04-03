CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Insider Alun Evans Acquires 2,900 Shares

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Alun Evans acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,188.80).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CYN opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 12 month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.16 ($2.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,162.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.