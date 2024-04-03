Critical Survey: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 327.22%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 14.59% 8.46% 0.89% BM Technologies -30.85% -38.58% -25.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $256.35 million 1.28 $37.40 million $2.28 8.65 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.22 -$780,000.00 ($1.51) -1.05

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

