Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 23,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Crown’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

