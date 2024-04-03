Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins Stock Performance
NYSE CMI opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
