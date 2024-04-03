CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

