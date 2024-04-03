CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $944.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 944 ($11.85) and last traded at GBX 949 ($11.91), with a volume of 25583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 958 ($12.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.75) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,516.58. The stock has a market cap of £676.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,892.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Joanne Shaw purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,540.10). In related news, insider Joanne Shaw bought 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,540.10). Also, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.30), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($65,321.44). Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.