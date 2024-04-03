Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.12. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,002,000 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
