Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.12. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,002,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

