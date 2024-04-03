David A. Friedman Sells 10,422 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

