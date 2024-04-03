Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Releases Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

