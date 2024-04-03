Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Issues Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

DPSI stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.83. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.26% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

