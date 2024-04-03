Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 895,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 683,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.
