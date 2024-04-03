Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 99,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average daily volume of 51,814 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

