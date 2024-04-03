Desjardins Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

