DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

