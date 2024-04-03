Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.93

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 21963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

