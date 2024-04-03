DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,004 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,071 shares of company stock worth $2,172,699 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.