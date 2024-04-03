DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,699 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

