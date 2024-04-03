DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $694,900.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

