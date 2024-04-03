Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

