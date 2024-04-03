DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.46. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 81,096 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 1.5 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.