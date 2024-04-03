Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,723 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 734,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 459,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $3,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 98,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

