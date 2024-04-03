Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,646 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

