Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 566 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $547.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $308.26 and a 52-week high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.75.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

