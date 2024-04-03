Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

