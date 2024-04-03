Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 86.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,144,000 after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $79,982,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,056,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $222.39. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

