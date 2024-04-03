Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

