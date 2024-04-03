Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.79 and a 200-day moving average of $313.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

