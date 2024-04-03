Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.