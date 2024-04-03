Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RY opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.