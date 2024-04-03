Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $211.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

