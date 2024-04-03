Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

