Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 71.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 961,375 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.