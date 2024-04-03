Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 783 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 32,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

