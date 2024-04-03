Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 2.8 %

RACE stock opened at $419.54 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.