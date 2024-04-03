Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.89.

TSLA opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.65 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

